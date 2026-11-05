Dem Rep. Crow: ‘There Needs to Be Reform’ of Electoral College

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) responded to a question on whether he supports ending the Electoral College in the wake of the 2026 midterms by saying that “I think there needs to be reform. I don’t like the idea that there have been several elections in my lifetime where the will of the American people has not translated to who’s sitting in the White House.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “[T]he equation is that it could kick in, because there are now so many governorships and so many House seats and Senate seats that are Democrat, that it could possibly end the Electoral College. Are you in favor of that?”

Crow answered, “I think there needs to be reform. I don’t like the idea that there have been several elections in my lifetime where the will of the American people has not translated to who’s sitting in the White House. I don’t think that’s a positive result, and there [are] ways of reforming that to actually make sure that states still have rights, that we make sure that we’re listening to and respecting rural — more rural states. I’m a Western Democrat. So, I take seriously the idea that the middle of the country needs to have a voice, needs to be seen and needs to be heard. And that’s, frankly, one of the things that I have been working to reform with my own party. We can’t be the party of coasts. There are 200 million Americans that live in so-called flyover country, country that I grew up in, that I represent, that I love. And there [are] ways of making sure that our democracy thrives, that we respect the will of the voters, but we also make sure that Americans are heard.”

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