Dem Rep. Underwood on if Legislating Is Priority 1: ‘We Are Focused on Accountability’ — ‘Whole Cabinet Should Get Ready’

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) responded to a question on whether she thinks impeachments and investigations should be secondary to legislating by stating that “Without a doubt, we are focused on accountability.” She also stated that both legislation on affordability and accountability should be pursued and “I think the whole Cabinet should get ready.”

Host Audie Cornish asked, “First, do you agree with Leader Jeffries? Do you agree that impeachments and investigations take a back seat to legislation?”

Underwood responded, “Without a doubt, we are focused on accountability. The president’s agenda is wildly unpopular. There is rampant chaos and corruption from this criminal enterprise in the White House. They have self-enriched on the taxpayer dime, and we will be investigating. There will be depositions and hearings. There will be subpoenas, maybe. And we have many committees with broad oversight jurisdiction that will look into the use of taxpayer dollars and how these programs are being run or not run under the Trump administration. The American people are fed up with the way that the Trump administration has conducted themselves, and they showed that on Tuesday night. And so, I think we have to do both. We have to have a legislative agenda focused on affordability, and then use our Article I oversight power to do the accountability work.”

Cornish then asked, “You’re saying accountability, who do you have in mind? We talked about Pete Hegseth, but are there other names?”

Underwood answered, “Absolutely. Robert Kennedy comes to mind. We know that there are rampant issues at the Department of Homeland Security. We’re looking forward to bringing in Markwayne Mullin. I think the whole Cabinet should get ready.”

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