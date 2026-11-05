DNC Chair: Garcia’s ‘Lawyer Up’ Statement Not What Some Candidates Want, We’ll Focus on Prices

FOCUS ON AFFORDABILITY: "We ran on and won on affordability. That is going to be our focus... We made a lot of promises during this campaign, and we have to deliver on them. I know that Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are committed to doing that." @kenmartin73 https://t.co/b1Yr1sBsZl

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” DNC Chair Ken Martin responded to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) saying people should lawyer up now that Democrats have won the House by saying that it’s not what some Democratic candidates want as a message and leaders have said that “we ran on and we won on affordability. That is going to be our focus. And that is job number one.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “When the incoming House Oversight Committee chairman-to-be sends out two words, ‘LAWYER UP’, is that the message that you think some of these candidates are looking for?”

Martin answered, “No. Let me say — and you heard Leader Jeffries say this today, you heard Sen. Schumer (D-NY), and I have been saying it all day as well, we ran on and we won on affordability. That is going to be our focus. And that is job number one. And what you’ll see in the first 100 days of the new Congress, from both the Senate and the House, is a slew of bills to focus on the affordability crisis we’re facing in this country. Because, for Democrats, we made a lot of promises during this campaign, and we have to deliver on them. And I know that Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are committed to doing that.”

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