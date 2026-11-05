El-Sayed: 300,000 Black Women Lost Jobs Under Trump Because of ‘Racism’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) said when “you look at who lost jobs in Trump’s economy, 300,000 jobs lost by black women, and that’s because of structural racism.”

Opinion writer for The New York Times, Mara Gay said, “This also seems to be an election about a rejection of Trumpism and in some ways, a statement about, hey, we want to, we believe in multiracial democracy. So how do you think about that? And how should the Democrats think about that in terms of the messaging with voters moving forward?”

El-Sayed said, “So I think two things. Number one, who has Trump’s policies hurt the most, right? Racism still is a thing in the world. Even if folks thought it was written and talked about, it’s real. You look at who lost jobs in Trump’s economy, 300,000 jobs lost by black women, and that’s because structural racism still really does exist. And when you have a bad economy, it hurts people whose access to the economy was worse to begin with.”

He added, “And so it makes sense that these folks are showing up and saying, actually, I want to vote for an economy that includes me, too. But it’s also the way that Republicans decided to scapegoat communities for their own failure. It’s not just that they failed to manage the economy, took us to a war we had no business fighting, tried to do a tariff regime that has lost U.S. jobs. It’s that they then turned around and blamed a whole bunch of people who didn’t look like JD Vance or Donald Trump. And a lot of these voters were like, wait a second, wait a second. So I’m losing my job. And now you want to blame folks because they have different kinds of names or look different than you do? And I don’t see a way forward. And so I think you saw a lot of communities step up and say, I’m not just voting for the kind of economy that includes me. I’m also voting for the kind of politics that doesn’t scapegoat me for your failure. So, you know, I want to go ahead, but there’s campaigning and then there’s governing.”

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