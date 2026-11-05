El-Sayed: We Don’t Need ICE, They Are a ‘Paramilitary Force on Our Streets’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) said we do not need Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Partial transcript as follows:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: What about ICE?

EL-SAYED: I mean, you don’t have to investigate the shooting of Alex Pretti, right, or the murder of Rene Goode.

BRZEZINSKI: And apparently, they don’t want to.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Can we find out, though, who shot them?

EL-SAYED: We should

SCARBOROUGH: Can we find out who’s behind the masks? Can the Senate do that?

EL-SAYED: I hope we do. And, you know, it is my intent, as I’ve always said, that I don’t think — I said this in 2018 — ICE is not about immigration. ICE is about normalizing paramilitary force on our streets.

SCARBOROUGH: Right.

BRZEZINSKI: Yeah.

EL-SAYED: And I don’t think we need an ICE. We had the safest environment when it came to any of these issues back when we had INS, and then we created ICE. And now Donald Trump has weaponized it twice in his first term and in his second term. I do think that people who broke our laws under the guise of serving in the federal government need to be held accountable for what they’ve done. And we need to understand that. But more importantly, we’ve got to be oriented not just around accountability, but toward solving a problem down the stretch. So preventing the worst thing from happening, that cannot happen.