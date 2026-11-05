Garcia: ‘Trump Crime Family,’ ICE Officials, CEOs Should ‘Lawyer Up’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said now that Democrats control Congress, the “Trump crime family,” ICE and DHS officials, and American CEOs who worked with the administration should “lawyer up.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “He had a simple two-word message on election night. Lawyer up. And joining us now to explain what he meant by that is Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia of California. He serves as the ranking member of the Oversight Committee. He will be the chairman of the House Oversight Committee next year. Thank you very much for joining us tonight. I can only imagine what you meant by lawyer up. So please tell us in specific what you meant.”

Garcia said, “Well, look, if you are a member of the Trump crime family and you’re grifting off the American public, you should lawyer up. If you are involved in corruption and turning ICE and DHS into a deportation machine where only some are profiting and you’re treating people inhumanely, you should lawyer up. If you’re an American CEO or corporation that is ripping off the American people, you’re colluding with the Trumps, you’re causing harm, making people to choose between the gas and the groceries, you should lawyer up. The reality is that the American public, at this moment, are focused on ensuring that we have both affordability and accountability. There must be justice for the enormous harm that the Trump crime family, that folks like Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem have done, and the CEOs that are taking advantage of people and stealing people’s data. And of course, for the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein—they deserve justice. And so at this moment, we are excited and putting together a robust oversight agenda that’s going to take a look at those four issues on day one.”

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