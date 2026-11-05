Howard Dean: ‘No Normal Country Would Elect Somebody Like Donald Trump’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Beat” that “no normal country would elect somebody like Donald Trump as president.”

Dean said, “This is complicated. A lot of this is going to be rehabbing the Democratic Party. I mean, in some ways, we got ourselves into this. No normal country would elect somebody like Donald Trump as president of the United States. And we’re not, we weren’t a normal country because we had forgotten how we had to touch average Americans who were struggling. And so let’s just be blunt about this. We have a ways to go.”

He added, “Some people need to be removed. I mean Hegseth is completely incompetent, and it’s not okay. I do not think we ought to go on a wholesale purge of all these malcontents and people that Trump has put in. Some yes, especially Hegseth, because armed forces are incredibly important to us and he’s making a mess out of the whole thing. But I think we have to focus on legislation. We’ve got to put legislation on Trump’s desk as soon as we possibly can that does something about the terrible beating that he’s given working class people about healthcare.”

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