Israeli U.N. Amb. on Israel Aid Cutoff: Bibi Talked About It Before, Both Will ‘Invest’ and We’ll Develop Weapons Together

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon responded to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. is halting $4 billion in aid to Israel by saying that “Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke about this issue a few months ago. Israel is a strong country, and we’re looking forward to continue to cooperate with the U.S. It will be in a different model. We will invest our own money. The U.S. will invest also.” And there will be weapons development together.

Danon said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke about this issue a few months ago. Israel is a strong country, and we’re looking forward to continue to cooperate with the U.S. It will be in a different model. We will invest our own money. The U.S. will invest also. And, together, we will be able to develop weapons that will defend the American people, the Israelis, and the allies of the U.S. in the region. So, I think the cooperation will continue, but it will be a different model. We value the cooperation with the U.S. And I think our colleagues in the U.S., they value the technology, the start-up nation, the innovation, and also the hands-on experience that we have, because, unfortunately, we have to fight every once in a while to protect ourselves.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas then asked, “Trump says Israel doesn’t need that $4 billion anymore. Is that true?”

Danon responded, “Well, as I said earlier, we think we can also contribute. We have [a] strong economy, but I think it’s important to make sure that Israel and the U.S. have a special relationship.” He also stated it’s important that Israel have an edge over its enemies.

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