TX Gov-Elect Hinojosa: Selling Our Beach to Elon Musk Is ‘Unacceptable’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Texas Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said she will not sell Boca Chica State Park in South Texas to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You said this afternoon that you asked the head of Texas Parks and Wildlife to not sell Boca Chica State Park in South Texas to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. And as you know, Elon Musk threw hundreds of millions of dollars behind Republican candidates this cycle to try to keep Texas red. He’s moved Tesla and SpaceX and a planned chip-making venture to Texas to avoid what he calls or what he deems as burdensome regulations in California. So what do you say to the concerns that Musk might move these very lucrative businesses out of Texas after these Democratic victories and say, go to Tennessee?”

Hinojosa said, “Well, look, as I said before, we have to have balance. These are our beaches we’re talking about. I mean, selling our beach to Elon Musk is just something that is almost unimaginable. It’s unacceptable. Our beaches are enshrined in our Texas Constitution as being free and open to the people of Texas. Because they are our beaches, we can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms. It cannot be just running over the people of Texas. And that’s what changes now that I will be governor.”

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