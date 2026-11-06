Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Is ‘Detached from Reality’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she thinks President Donald Trump is “detached from reality.”

Griffin said, “After the midterms I think the MAGA moment, the MAGA movement is officially dead. And I think this becomes the question of what does the Republican Party become? This would go the way of parties that have disappeared. Or does it —”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Like the Whigs.”

Griffin continued, “Like the Whigs. Or does it come back as something that people can be proud of and that brings in new voters? Because I think some of the things that I will never get over is the biggest political fumble in modern political history was Donald Trump winning the popular vote in 2024 and then losing all the ground he made up in just two years because of his own policies, decision making, and overreach. He betrayed the the people who came and voted for him—Latino voters, black men, young white male voters who just wanted him to address affordability. He didn’t listen to them. I feel like — ”

Behar asked, “Why do you think he didn’t listen?”

Griffin said, “I think he’s detached from reality, to be honest, at this point. Like when I watch him, and I don’t even say that lightly, when I watched him talking the day before the midterms at the reflecting pool, the day after about his ballroom. Like, go take up interior design, retire and go back to being a real estate developer. But the American people are begging you to do something.”

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