Clyburn: Impeach Hegseth, RFK, Impeaching Trump Is Waste of Time Because We Won’t Get Votes

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that Secretaries Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should “Absolutely” be impeached, but “We ought not be pursuing any impeachment of the president, because I don’t think we’re going to get to the two-thirds majority in the Senate, so let’s not waste time with that.”

After talking about affordability, Clyburn said, “We have got to make our leadership accountable to the American people. And I think that’s why we ought not be pursuing any impeachment of the president, but we ought to be pursuing some corrections to the chaos, the costs, and the corruption that is running rampant in Washington today. And we can do that by moving to make these people account for their actions. And that goes most especially for Hegseth and for Robert Kennedy Jr.”

Co-host Pamela Brown then asked, “Do you think that they should be impeached?”

Clyburn answered, “Those two? Yes. Absolutely. We ought not be pursuing any impeachment of the president, because I don’t think we’re going to get to the two-thirds majority in the Senate, so let’s not waste time with that. But I do believe that the vast majority of the United States Senate is upset with Hegseth and what he’s doing to eradicate women from leadership positions in our military, getting rid of African Americans.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett