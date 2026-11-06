Dem Rep.-Elect Conley: Impeaching Hegseth Should Be ‘Top Priority for Democrats’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep.-elect Cait Conley (D-NY) said that if Pete Hegseth isn’t removed in the lame duck session, impeaching him “does need to be a top priority for Democrats, for us taking back the House, and in the Senate.”

Conley said, “I believe the federal government’s job in keeping the American people and our homeland secure is its top priority, and we cannot falter in that. And it is real, the harm that Pete Hegseth is doing to our national security every single day he is in that seat. I believe that this Congress should move out on removing him.”

She continued, “I don’t believe it should wait until the next, but if it does, then it does need to be a top priority for Democrats, for us taking back the House, and in the Senate. Because, right now, what we’re seeing is he is firing some of our top military talent, leaders who continuously choose country over a person or political party. We are watching him make reckless decisions on our capability, development, and readiness. We cannot afford any more Pete Hegseth, and so we need to get after this and get after it quickly.”

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