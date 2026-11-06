GOP Rep. Luna: ‘The Radical Left Is Embracing Assassination Culture’

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) warned about the sentiments held by the left-wing base, declaring that it has infiltrated the Democratic Party.

Luna said the radical left of that movement was “embracing assassination culture.”

“All right, well, congratulations,” host Jesse Watters said. “I’m glad you survived the tsunami. The Democrats seems like the base wants executions. Will they be seeing those?”

Luna replied, “No executions, but unfortunately, Jesse, you know all too well that the radical left is embracing assassination culture, and I wasn’t kidding when I said that these people that have infiltrated the Democratic Party, they hate this country. They hate people like you and me. They hate a majority of Americans that believe that we are the greatest country in the world. They hated Charlie Kirk, and so, you know, people voted. They were frustrated this past week, understandably so. However, the people that have now been elected are pretty bad news, and you’ll see that unfold in the next two years.”

Watters said, “I mean, should — you know, some of these people are random. Some of these people are also part of the media culture on the left, and they’re laughing at death. They’re calling for death. Does that have an influence on elected Democrats?”

Luna responded, “Yes, in fact, there is a majority of elected Democrats, especially right now, that have been targets because they are not progressive enough, but what I would tell you is it’s a very dangerous time to be an elected official, especially because of social media. But what we’re finding again is that the vitriol that we’re seeing a lot online of is coming again from the radical left, and what you’re finding now is that these people that ran as moderates, I mean, I don’t know anyone across the country that didn’t have some form of tie that was funded by the Democrats to you know Soros-funded organizations.”

“And so again, I think I was talking to you about this earlier about the tie to the Chinese Communist Party, foreign influence operations, and organizations like DSA,” she added. “That still is alive and well, and so what we’re seeing is multifaceted. You have people online, paid bot operations, and then you have these well-funded machines and organizations that are tied to foreign money.”

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