Raskin: Stephen Miller Is a ‘Sadist’ and Trump Has Become a ‘Masochist’

Friday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump has become a “masochist” for choosing “sadist” Stephen Miller for chief of staff.

Host Chris Hayes said, “What do you think the Stephen Miller announcement signals?”

Raskin said, “Yeah, it’s Donald Trump unplugged. Look, when the first Trump administration ended, I read a book by a journalist, I believe her name was Jean Guerrero, about Stephen Miller called, Hatemonger, which I recommend very highly to people because it discusses the way that he grew up as a bigot and a racist.”

He continued, “He’s continued to develop as a white nationalist. What destroys me is that Trump has just suffered the most humiliating landslide defeat in American politics in more than a half century. And he goes to a guy to take over his staff who could not win a primary in his own family. Okay. His entire family has been denouncing him for his racism, for his white nationalism.”

He added, “So it is a very troubling descent, even for Trump. I would say Miller is a sadist, and Trump at this point has become a masochist because he is suffering such humiliation in the eyes of the world. And this is more humiliation and embarrassment for him.”

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