Sanders: Every Dem Will Vote to Defund War, Maybe Shut Government Down Unless There’s Settlement

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that he believes every Democratic member of Congress will support defunding the Iran war and maybe even shutting down the government unless there is a settlement to end the war.

Host Chris Hayes asked, “[I]t seems to me that votes to stop the war, to not fund it, to even maybe play hardball on funding the government unless there’s a negotiated settlement to the war, it does strike me that that’s a thing that I think you could probably get every member of the incoming caucus on, really, I think, almost without exception, you could probably get the 55, 56, or 54 senators and the 250-plus members of the House. Is that your sense, too?”

Sanders answered, “Absolutely. And there will be some Republicans on board as well. It’s not only Vance who understands this war is a disaster. A lot of Republicans do. But, again, our job is to be bold. Trump wants to veto stuff. It’s his privilege. We have got to distinguish ourselves from the Republicans.”

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