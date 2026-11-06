Tillis: Trump Appointing Stephen Miller Chief of Staff a ‘Colossal Mistake’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said President Donald Trump made a “colossal mistake” replacing his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, with Stephen Miller.

Tillis said, “The worst of all possible choices. I mean, look, Jake, last Tuesday, this past Tuesday, Republicans lost because we lost the narrative on the border, a success that the president should have been heralding, by shutting off the border, ending the open borders policies of Biden. We lost the Hispanic vote in large part because of the mismanagement of that policy, and Homeland Security policy, which are the two majors that Stephen Miller has declared in his time in the White House.”

He added, “Now we’re talking about putting one of the most partisan, polarizing figures — and not only polarizing in terms of Republicans and Democrats, but even among Republicans! How do we think somebody with as divisive of a background as Stephen Miller is going to be the olive branch we need to the new Democratic majorities in Congress to get things done? You know, I’ve criticized a lot of the president’s advisors for bad advice that I think he authorized and created some of the environment on Tuesday. But the president made this decision, and the president needs to rethink it. It is a colossal mistake, and the last thing we need 72 hours after the ass whooping we got on Tuesday.”

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