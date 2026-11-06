Youngkin: Dems Shouldn’t View Election as ‘Far-Left Agenda’ Mandate

Friday on CNBC’s “Morning Call,” former Republican governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin said Democrats should not view the midterm election results as a mandate to pursue a “far-left agenda.”

Youngkin said, “Tuesday was incredibly rough. And, you know, I think there was a real statement from the American people that were angry and they expressed themselves, and they’re angry because the cost, the cost of living across America is the top issue always in voters minds. And they were reminded every single day when they drove by a gas station that it was really expensive. They were reminded every day when they got their power bill that that there was runaway power prices. They were reminded every day at the grocery store. And so that is at the heart of what we saw on Tuesday, was Americans expressing a real frustration that cost of living hasn’t come down.”

He added, “The second reality of Tuesday is, I don’t think people should read, I hope that Democrats don’t read that this was some giant mandate for the broad base of of what I view as a far left agenda that is not keeping with American values. Because we saw across many, many states ballot initiatives that in fact represented, I think, once again, this concept that Americans are worried about their own finances. I mean, you had states that elected a Democrat governor but put limits on the ability to raise taxes. You had states that elected a Democrat governor that demanded that voter ID, a picture ID be shown when you vote. You had states that elected a Democrat senator that voted about initiative to keep men out of women’s sports. And so I think what we’re, of course, clearly hearing from the American public is that we’re angry about the cost of living, and we’ve got to go to work to address that.”

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