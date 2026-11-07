Dem Rep. Olszewski: I’d Like to Focus on Costs, But We Have to Impeach Hegseth

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) said that he “would much rather be focused on lowering the cost of living, addressing those pocketbook issues”, but they’ll take up articles of impeachment against Secretary Pete Hegseth if he doesn’t resign or get fired.

Olszewski said, “Well, practically, the best thing would be for Secretary Hegseth to resign. And if he doesn’t resign, President Trump should fire him. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said that it was the worst decision of his career to confirm him. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a military veteran, one of my colleagues from the Republican side, said he should not be leading this department. So, it’s not just Democrats who know that. He’s leaked war plans on Signal, he has fired military professionals and replaced them with social influencers and social media experts…this Secretary has cost almost 100 lives of our military servicemembers, tens of billions of dollars directly out of our treasury, and thousands of dollars out of the pocketbooks of Americans in gas and groceries and other goods. And so, he should resign. And if he doesn’t, Trump should fire him.”

He continued, “And if not, I would much rather be focused on lowering the cost of living, addressing those pocketbook issues that were, by far, the biggest driver, along with corruption. But if they don’t do the right thing, there has to be accountability for his actions, and we’ll take up those articles that another Republican has brought forward if he doesn’t do the right thing and resign or get fired.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett