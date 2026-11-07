FNC’s Watters: ‘Maybe We Need More Darth Vader in the White House’

On Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” host Jesse Watters suggested the White House needs “more Darth Vader” as Democrats prepare to assume control of Capitol Hill in 2027.

Watters said the tactic is appropriate, noting President Donald Trump’s decision to name Stephen Miller his new chief of staff on Friday.

Partial transcript as follows:

WATTERS: Now, it is Miller time.

Sources say he’s going to help resolve the Iran War and focus on what the President ran and won on in 2024.

After six years in the Trump White House, Miller knows how to operate the machinery of government. He’s a policy wizard, and the Cabinet is ecstatic. Bringing the white working class back into the fold will be a top priority, so will deportations, and this might not be the only White House shakeup.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROSS DOUTHAT, “60 MINUTES” CORRESPONDENT: In a previous lifetime, you were rather famous for saying “you’re fired” quite often.

After a big midterm defeat like this, do you expect to fire anyone from your team?

TRUMP: Yes, a little bit.

DOUTHAT: A little bit?

TRUMP: I love my Cabinet. I think they’re good, but I’ll be doing maybe a few changes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But Miller’s appointment has already rattled the Democratic Party, who until now were still popping bottles after Tuesday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BBC HOST: Some breaking news is coming in: Donald Trump has announced that Stephen Miller is going to replace Susie Wiles as the chief of staff in The White House.

REP. DON BEYER (D-VA): It means I’m going to go cry for the next half hour.

Stephen Miller is probably the single darkest force, the Darth Vader of this — of this country right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Maybe we need more Darth Vader in the White House because the Democrats are preparing for all-out war.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ROBERT GARCIA (D-CA): Oversight Democrats are ready to take on all of it, to take on the crime family that are sitting in The White House, to take on the large corporations ripping off the American taxpayer.

Oversight Democrats are absolutely going to ensure that we investigate every single one of these instances and ensure that corruption in this country is taken on.

Now, let’s get to work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Nothing wrong with oversight; that’s their right, and we don’t like corruption wherever it is, but the way they’re going about it already doesn’t look very fair-minded. Kamala says it’s time to be ruthless. Carville says smash the button for revenge porn.

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JAMES CARVILLE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: The main thing the Democratic base wants, I can report this to you is not Medicare-for-All. It’s not DEI. It’s not any of that (bleep)!

What they want is to humiliate Donald Trump. That’s right. The Democratic base, more than anything, wants to humiliate that son of a (bleep) at every point that we possibly can’t. We want to watch him wither in anguish, in misery, in pain.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: No DEI? Someone better tell Sharpton. He is not going to be too happy. Democrats have had one thing on their minds for 10 years, and it’s not grocery prices. If they cared about prices, they would have fixed it under Joe. It’s about pain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PIKER: Whip the belt! Put belt to ass. Ten (bleep) years of destroying this country, even when he was out-of-office. Ten years, we have sat around and had to eat (bleep)!

If Democrats do not use the real people’s mandate that we gave them on Tuesday, we will make them follow through.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The commies were the lead blocker for the midterm push, and now that they’re in the end zone, they’re reminding everybody who got them there. Shock delivery! Guess what everybody got in their mailbox today? A 182-page hit list written by Bernie and Warren staff of every single targets the Democrat have.

It’s not just Homan, Hegseth and Miller — every blue chip company that donated to Trump’s inauguration or his ballroom or even has contracts with the administration: Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tesla, SpaceX. Yes, they’re all getting subpoenas.

Here’s what’s going on: The shakedown. The message is: You guys donated $20 million for the ballroom. Well, we’re going to drag your CEO in for a hearing on Capitol Hill and put him under the hot, bright lights. If you don’t donate $20 million to Democrats, but Elon Musk is a whole different type of target.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCOTT GALLOWAY, PROFESSOR OF MARKETING, NYU STERN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND COHOST OF “THE PIVOT PODCAST”: We took the Rosenbergs and put them up against a wall and executed them for being traitors, and I realize this is an incendiary statement, but I’ll make it, and I believe it. I think Elon Musk is a traitor to the West.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: JCal told PRIMETIME last night that Musk fears for his life.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JASON CALACANIS, HOST, “ALL-IN” PODCAST”: Elon and I are very close friends, and so I can tell you the amount of security this poor man and his family have to do, and the amount of danger he’s in consistently is unimaginable. These people are deranged, sociopathic lunatics, Jesse, I don’t know how it could be any more clear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: How would you like to be the world’s richest man after Tuesday’s blue tsunami? After he spent $150 million to stop Talarico. It didn’t have to be this way. Democrats ran him out of the party, so he bought Twitter and helped Trump get elected and it’s never over until it’s over. They’re going to make him pay a price.

But if Musk is pulverized, the left’s going to kill the golden goose, and everyone’s nest egg going to go crack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RON BARON, FOUNDER, BARON CAPITAL: He’s probably the only person in this country who is able to build things at scale at attractive prices. Only one! He’s creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and making — not just making people more successful and giving them better lives, but hundreds of thousands of jobs, probably millions of jobs. He’s the biggest job creator in the country, and you have people who are speaking against him?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: None of this is about you. It’s all about them. They’re investigating, hoping it’s going to spook all the donors back to the Democrats. Now, the leader of the party, Schumer, can’t say anything because he’s walking on a tightrope.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JON STEWART, MEDIA PERSONALITY: You have an opportunity to actually govern, do it, take it, and one of the first things you need to do is remove that system of seniority from Democratic politics. It is a bull (bleep) system, and it needs to go.

Chuck Schumer fought tooth and nail against half of these (bleep) people, and even if he didn’t, he does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: If Elon, Trump, and Miller aren’t hogtied and marched out of Washington and dumped into the Potomac 24 hours after Democrats are sworn in, there’s going to be rebellion that’s going to make Jan 6 look like a birthday bouncy castle.

Meanwhile, the President has been relatively stoic. He sees divided government and is offering an olive branch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I feel certain that we’ll get along as well as you can with the Democrats that came into office. Just in case they do send us things, we have a veto. You know, the president has a veto power.

So, as bad or foolish ideas come in, we’ll veto. Now, on the other hand, we may have some things that we’ll negotiate together, and we could be very productive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Something is actually changing in Washington. Can’t really put my finger on it, but through all the threats and the chest thumping, I’m getting a whiff of love.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MS NOW HOST: I think you and I would agree, the odds of Donald Trump signing that into law pretty small. So you’re going to have two House majorities. You’re going to have Senate and House, right?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Hold it! Hold it! Hold it! Donald Trump may be a bit crazy, but he is not stupid, and he is a good politician. So, I am not absolutely certain that Trump would not sign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Bernie said Trump wasn’t stupid. I guess that’s a compliment. But here’s the thing: Remember what happened when Hakeem sat down with Kushner and had to release a hostage video and a leprechaun hat in the community to prove he wasn’t a fascist? Yes, they’re watching Hips and Chuck like hawks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENNIFER WELCH, PODCAST HOST: Sit down and get your (bleep) popcorn, fat ass, because we are just getting started. We are just getting started. We are all gas, no brakes, mother (bleep).

This show is going to be full blown, nonstop hater-ade, hater-ade for the country, because there’s going to be no kumbaya. No, no, I will hate this mother (bleep) forever. And ever, and ever, and everybody that voted for him.

I want you to have health care. I want you to have all that stuff. If you voted for Trump, I (bleep) hate, hate. I hate you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Not sure you noticed, but we haven’t heard a word from Democrats about affordability since Tuesday. We’ve heard lawyer up and burn it all down, and I hate you, and Stephen Miller is a malignant tumor. Now, the base is asking them to cheat and add four more senators, which could give them 60.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEHDI HASAN, MEDIA PERSONALITY: You know what I think the Democrats should do: First, get rid of the filibuster in the Senate, making Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico states; adding four senators should be priorities.

Fixing the Supreme Court that was packed by Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More justices.

HASAN: Yes, that was totally rigged by Donald Trump. That is what Democrats should be doing. You’re up against a fascist authoritarian movement. You must use every lever of power available to you to fight back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Republicans are going to have to fight back hard, so it’s time to lock in or get locked out forever.