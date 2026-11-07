Maher: Dem Special Interest Groups Are ‘Biggest Karens’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher praised some newly-elected Democrats for bucking the party’s far left and stated that “Democratic special interest groups, they’re the biggest Karens in the world.”

While discussing Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa (D), Maher stated, “[S]he said, ‘My pronouns are Mom, Texan, and soon to be: Governor.’ More of that. We need more of that.”

Maher then turned to Sen.-elect Josh Turek (D-IA) and said, “He said he opposes — I oppose males competing in female sports. I am against taxpayers paying for sex changes, too. And I think this is so important.”

Maher then said, “Democratic special interest groups — and, of course, he’s already gotten criticism from the LGBT community and other people — Democratic special interest groups, they’re the biggest Karens in the world. They’re just always complaining to management. … They’re always complaining to management.”

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