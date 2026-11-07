Maher: Dems Need to Have ‘Guts’ to Cut Far Left ‘Loose Completely’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Democrats need to turn to their far left and “cut them loose completely. But I don’t know if they’re going to do that. Well, let’s see, who has the guts to say, this is the Democratic Party, you are doing a whole different thing, and no tent is big enough” for the DSA.

After saying that the weak point for Democrats is “catering to the left”, Maher said, “To me, one of the great results of this election was it gave moderates a big stick to beat them off with. I think they’ve got to cut them loose completely. But I don’t know if they’re going to do that. Well, let’s see, who has the guts to say, this is the Democratic Party, you are doing a whole different thing, and no tent is big enough for, now, there [are] eight DSA.”

Maher continued, “Now, if we’re talking about socialism, yeah, look, I always say this, we already have a lot of socialism, and I’m for most of it. We need most of it. But these people want Communism. If you look at what they say, I try to sell this all the time, I don’t think people know it, just read what they say. It is Communist. I’m not down for that. Now, some of these people who ran said things that are very encouraging. A couple of them ran ads that said, no guys on women’s sports teams. We need more of that, right?”

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