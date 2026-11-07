Maher: Need Compromise in Government, Liberals Need to Stop Acting Like Every Illegal Immigrant Is Good

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher called for bipartisan deals and said liberals should “stop pretending that everyone who crosses the border is Anne Frank with a leaf blower” while Republicans should stop trying to deport those who “undergird the whole economy.”

Maher said that both parties need to learn how to make deals, and that while he doesn’t love the idea of a border wall, he’d support one in exchange for a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants who have made contributions.

He added that there is a constant cycle of one party winning, then going too far, and stated that compromise is needed to get things done in politics.

Maher then said, “So liberals, stop pretending that everyone who crosses the border is Anne Frank with a leaf blower. And Republicans, you’re the party of white people, otherwise known as people who don’t pick strawberries. So cut the crap about throwing people out who actually undergird the whole economy.”

Maher proposed other compromises, like embracing wind and solar while acknowledging paper straws are bad and laws on straws don’t make a difference, acknowledging transgenderism is real, but not common, and treating homeless people like humans but also not giving them free rein.

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