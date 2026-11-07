Maher: Newsom Commuted Death Sentences for Attention, to Cater to ‘Left Cause’, He Runs ‘Far-Left Place’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) commuted all the death sentences in the state to life in prison without parole because “He was locked out of the news cycle. He wants to be one of the presidential contenders. He wants to have some credibility with a left cause.” And Newsom isn’t a moderate and runs “a far-left place.”

Maher said, “He was locked out of the news cycle. He wants to be one of the presidential contenders. He wants to have some credibility with a left cause. And so, good timing, good — it doesn’t hurt anything. We were [never] going to put these people to death anyway. Some of them have been on death row for 20 years.”

He added, “I think the Tuesday results are not good for him, because it shows that it is the moderates that the party is going to get behind, if they know what they’re doing. And he’s — I like Gavin a lot. And I think he’s one of the — probably the most talented politician they have in the party. But California is a far-left place.”

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