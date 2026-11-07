Maher: Saying Gaza Isn’t Genocide, Standing Up to Dem Interest Groups Will Be a Big ‘Litmus Test’ for Me

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that in 2028, a big “litmus test” for him will be a willingness to stand up to Democratic special interest groups and saying that Gaza is not a genocide.

After criticizing Democratic special interest groups, Maher said, “To me, the Democratic politician who wins — or who I would want to vote for is the one who stands up to that, the one who doesn’t raise his hand when somebody at the debate — because you know they’re going to go, who says Gaza is a genocide? And the guy who doesn’t [raise his hand and says] what are you talking about, asshole?”

He added, “And, to me, that’s just a big litmus test for me.”

Earlier in the show, Maher said that accepting election results is a “red line” for him.

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