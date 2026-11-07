Maher: Young People Not Knowing Failures of Socialism, Communism An ‘Indictment’ of Schools

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the fact that younger people don’t know that large amounts of socialism or Communism have failed “is because nobody taught them in school.”

Maher said that there is already “a lot of socialism” and “a lot of it is appropriate. That’s not what these people are selling, these far-left people.”

He added, “Socialism is Medicare, Social Security, it’s the Marine Corps, it’s anything that government does and the private sector doesn’t. You just read what they say in their manifesto, they want the government to take over everything. That is a prescription for failure, and, to me, this is an indictment of our educational system. … The reason why they don’t know that socialism didn’t work in the past, to this degree, or Communism, is because nobody taught them in school. And they think they just were delivered down here on earth, there was no past.”

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