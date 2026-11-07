MS NOW’s Vitali: Dems Will Have Issue with Base That Just Wants ‘Fight and Accountability’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” MS NOW host Ali Vitali said that Democrats will have a challenge with their new congressional majority because “The idea of compromise, I think, is going to be really difficult to sell a base that only wants to hear about fight and accountability.”

Host Bill Maher read House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-NY) response to Stephen Miller being named White House Chief of Staff, and then sarcastically responded, “Way to take a victory graciously, huh? Way to cool the temperature down, right?”

Vitali then said, “But it tells us everything about both the challenge for Democrats, certainly, in having the authentic reactions that, frankly, their base very much wants them to have. The idea of compromise, I think, is going to be really difficult to sell a base that only wants to hear about fight and accountability. I do think that’s a central tension point.”

She added that picking Miller is a sign Trump will be sticking to his “base intentions” while Miller is Chief of Staff. Maher agreed with Vitali’s points about Trump and the Democratic base and added that people on right-wing podcasts like being out of power.

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