Adam Hamilton: Schumer a ‘Divisive Figure,’ Dems Need a Leader Who Can ‘Unite’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Senator-elect Adam Hamilton (D-KS) said Democrats should choose a Senate leader who can bring various factions of the party together instead of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), because he is a”decisive figure.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: I want to discuss the discussion of leadership within the Democratic Party. You have said you’re not going to support Chuck Schumer as Senate leader. Why do you think Chuck Schumer’s not right for this moment?

HAMILTON: Well, you know, I mean no disrespect for Chuck Schumer. Yeah, I just really don’t. And I’ve told him that as well. But I think at least where I live in Kansas, he’s a kind of polarizing figure. When my opponent running against me in both debates mentioned Chuck Schumer far more than he ever mentioned me. It was, like, 17 or 18 times. And, you know, the TV spots were aimed at, you know, addressing what a lot of people in Kansas feel who may not know Chuck Schumer personally, who don’t know him personally. But, you know, that they perceive him to be further to the left and somebody who’s a divisive figure. And what we’re looking for is how do we have — what I’d be looking for is a leader who can lead from the center, somebody who can bring Republicans and Democrats together, somebody who can bring the various factions in Democratic Party together, somebody with fresh ideas. So again, no disrespect for Chuck Schumer. Just, it feels like there’s time for, it is a time for fresh and new ideas and somebody who can unite us instead of dividing us.