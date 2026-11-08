Byron Donalds: Republicans Must Focus ‘Just on the Cost of Living’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Governor-elect Byron Donalds (R-FL) said Republicans must get back to being focused “just on the cost of living for the people of this country.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: :Let’s talk about the path forward for Republicans after this week’s losses by Republicans. Vice President JD Vance came out with a post that’s getting a lot of attention. I’m going to read part of it. He said, “The reason we lost is the war. If you’d like to argue it was worth it that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. But everyone knows why we lost.” Do you agree with Vice President JD Vance?

DONALDS: I think it’s a little bit broader than that, Kristen. At the end of it all, it’s about gas and groceries. You know, as I traveled the state of Florida, all 67 counties, went from everywhere between Marianna and Panama City and Pensacola, down to Palm Beach, Broward County, Miami-Dade County, people in our state were thinking about the cost of food, the cost of gas, the cost of insurance. They just want to have lower prices. They want to make sure that their kids and themselves have an ability to build a great life. And I think that’s really at its core what this is really all about. It could be Iran. I mean, it will take time to dissect all of that. But at the end of the day, people want to know that they can afford their lives. And I think that the mission for Republicans is to get back focused just on the cost of living for the people of this country. That’s what we are going to do as Florida’s next governor. We’re going to be laser focused on the accountability issues that really were the number one issue in Florida’s election. It was not even close.