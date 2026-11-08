Dean: Dems Should Impeach Trump’s Cabinet Members First

Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said after they take control of Congress, Democrats should first impeach President Donald Trump’s cabinet members.

Dean said, “I had the solemn responsibility of being a part of both impeachments of Donald Trump, the first after his so-called perfect phone call.”

She continued, “And then the most solemn honor, sad, solemn honor of being an impeachment manager, alongside Jamie Raskin and others for impeachment two.”

She added, “What I think is we have an obligation to hold people to account. And I don’t think the first target ought to be the president. People know what this president has been responsible for. But what we will begin, I hope, and this is not me revealing a strategy that is greater than my own, because I’m not in charge of this strategy, but I hope we will go around to what I would call the softer targets. Obviously. Mr. Hegseth is incompetent and over his head, Mr. Kennedy, both of them dangerously incompetent and over their heads. Mr. Blanche, dangerously not independent as our top enforcement officer in Justice Department. So I’m not sure where we will go, but we will have oversight. We will have subpoenas. We will have hearings to bring to the American people the level of corruption and cover up that has taken place.”

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