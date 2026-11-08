El-Sayed: Trump Is an ‘Unserious Fool’ with Dumb Ideas

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) said President Donald Trump is acting like an “unserious fool.”

Host Jonathan Karl said, “You said that Democrats should drop the decorum and treat Trump, these were your words, as the unserious fool that he is. So how is that going to work? How are you going to deliver on your promises? You’re calling the president the unserious fool that he is.”

El-Sayed said, “Well, let’s talk about how he is an unserious fool. Think about this war in Iran that every single president had resisted fighting because, of course, it was a dumb idea, because there’s this place called the Strait of Hormuz that everybody could have told you would have been a choke point on energy. He does this in a moment when energy is single handedly upholding the S&P 500 because of the power of AI Corporation building data centers right now, which we also have to start addressing because of course, that’s run amok.

He added, “Let’s talk about the foolishness of the tariff of war with Canada. Canada. I mean, I’m from Michigan. It’s the only place in the country you can go south to get to Canada. And, you know, Canadians are really nice people. And yet here we are paying $5,600 a year. Let’s talk about the foolishness of gutting Medicaid to pass tax cuts for the richest people in America. And we’re about to watch that nuclear bomb go off in the form of those cuts taking hold in January. I mean, this is foolishness. So, look, if he wants to act serious, we are happy to work alongside him to actually address these issues. He is the president of the United States. If he wants to continue to be a fool, he will hire people like Stephen Miller to run the White House, and he gets to choose where he goes next. The American public have made their choice. They want affordability. They want accountability. They want to be able to afford their gas and their groceries and to see a doctor. And we intend to get those things done.”

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