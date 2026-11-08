Gov. Shapiro: Sec. Hegseth Acting Like ‘Eight-Year-Old Playing with Toy Soldiers’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is acting “like an eight-year-old playing with toy soldiers every day.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: Do you think Secretary Hegseth should be impeached? Is that accountability?

SHAPIRO: I mean, look, that’s a question for Congress to determine, but there has to be real questions asked. There has to be real accountability. I would just tell you from my perspective he is completely incompetent. He’s like an eight-year-old playing with toy soldiers every day. He is someone who I think is making America less safe and there has to be real accountability. If the Congress determines that the best approach is impeachment, then they’ll do that. It does seem, you’re closer to this than I am, it does seem that there is a growing consensus amongst not just Democrats but Republicans as well in the current Congress, not even the new Congress, that his time as defense secretary should be up.

WELKER: Well, there’s of course a robust discussion within the Democratic Party about potentially impeaching President Trump. Do you believe that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses in his second term?

SHAPIRO: So, again, I think there has to be real accountability. We’ve just spent a few moments talking about that, and it will be up to the Congress to determine, since that is a political tool of Congress, whether they want to go down that path.