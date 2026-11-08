Hakeem Jeffries: I’m a ‘Hard Yes’ on the Hegseth Impeachment Resolution

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he is a “hard yes” on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Let me ask you about Pete Hegseth, because Thomas Massie, of course, a Republican, tells me that he intends to introduce a resolution of impeachment of Hegseth as defense secretary as soon as tomorrow. Are you going to support that? Will Democrats vote in favor of that impeachment resolution?”

Jeffries said, “I’m a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution. The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermine our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe. Pete Hegseth has got to go. ”

Karl said, “And you’re confident all other Democrats are going to join you on that?”

Jeffries said, “We’ll certainly have that conversation on Tuesday morning when we reconvene for the first time in Washington, D.C., but I believe there will be incredibly strong support for that resolution.

He added, “There’s a cost to corruption and throughout this campaign, we promised that we would focus certainly on affordability and driving down the high cost of living, and on accountability in the face of the unprecedented corruption that we’ve seen unleashed on the American people by the Trump cartel.

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