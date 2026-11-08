Keisha Lance Bottoms: Georgia Is a ‘Solidly Blue’ State

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said Georgia is a “solidly blue” state.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “You won by eight points. Ossoff reelected by 18 points. Democrats won a majority in the state House and almost won the state Senate. Is Georgia now a blue state?”

Bottoms said, “I think it’s safe to say that we are a blue state. I said throughout the course of this campaign that we would show people across Georgia and across the nation that sending Senators Ossoff and Warnock to the Senate and flipping Georgia blue in 20 was not a fluke, that we were on a path toward truly showing everyone that we were solidly blue, and we showed that in a really big way on Tuesday.”

Karl said, “We’ve also seen Georgia has made shifts. I mean, for a good couple of decades, Republicans were solidly in control up and down the line. Now, a lot of Republican voters voted for you and voted for John Ossoff. How do you keep them from going back? How do you keep them in your camp?”

Bottom said, “Well, I was very intentional in visiting areas that Trump carried. We kicked off the general election up in the county that Trump had carried by close to 77%, and we ended it in another county that Trump won. And I want it to be clear that I was there to listen. I was there to hear the concerns of people across the state, that I wasn’t just campaigning to Democrats, but also those independents and Republicans across the state.”

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