Rep. Garcia: Dems Will Call on ‘Corrupt’ Trump Family Members to Testify

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said during their investigations Democrats will call on members of President Donald Trump’s family to testify before Congress.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You have signaled that you intend to investigate the quote, Trump crime family. How far does that go? Do you want to include the president’s son, Don Jr.? his son in law, Jared Kushner?”

Garcia said, “This is the most corrupt family to ever be in the Oval Office in the White House. I mean, Donald Trump is the most corrupt person to ever be president of the United States. You have Don Jr. getting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Russian oligarch for his wedding, sitting on boards of companies that are getting contracts from the Pentagon. You have Jared Kushner getting $2 billion from the Saudis after leaving the White House.”

Bash said, “So, yes, you’re going to investigate them?”

Garcia said, “Absolutely.”

Bash said, “Are you going to call them in to testify?”

Garcia said, “They should be expected to answer questions. The grift that is happening on the American public, as the Trumps are billions of dollars richer, the American public can’t pay for the gas and the groceries. What happened on Tuesday directly impacts our work. People are tired and sick of the grift of the Trump family, and they want relief on affordability.”

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