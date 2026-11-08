Sen. Warren: CEOs, Wall Street Executives Better Get Ready for ‘Serious’ Investigations

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations “better get ready for some investigations, serious ones.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You have said you want to bring big tech CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations who may have broken the law to face consequences. To be clear, is your focus going to be legislation or is it going to be investigation?

WARREN: Look, we- we have to do both. But I do want to be clear: if you’ve been making your profits by cheating American families and scamming your investors, you better get ready for some investigations, serious ones.

BRENNAN: Who do you have in mind there when you say that?

WARREN: Anyone who’s been cheating. That’s what investigations are all about.

BRENNAN: Okay, so you don’t have a list of people you plan to subpoena yet. You- even though you’re going to be in this chair?

WARREN: It is important that we go through the steps for investigation because look, the American people are just damn sick of this. They are sick of a White House that wouldn’t enforce the laws even when they got cheated. They are sick of a White House that dropped investigations that said, “Oh, if you make a nice contribution to Donald Trump’s ballroom then there won’t be any enforcement of the law when you’ve cheated millions of American customers. That has to end.