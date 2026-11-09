Bruner: Huang Story a ‘Security Wake-Up Call’

Monday, on FNC’s “Ingraham Angle,” Government Accountability Institute VP Seamus Bruner discussed NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang.

Bruner said, “This is a huge national security wake-up call. Jensen Huang sits at the center of the AI arms race with China.”

He added, “But another problem here is the access. The access is the intel. I mean President Trump is regularly meeting with Jensen Huang. He knows — Jensen Huang knows all the deals of the other major AI companies. … I guarantee you Jensen Huang is not the only executive at one of these AI companies who’s being targeted.”

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