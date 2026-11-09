Elissa Slotkin: Midterms Were a Rebuke of Trump ‘Personally’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said the midterm election results were a rebuke of President Donal Trump “personally.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “So you mentioned February. This isn’t the first time this has happened. That was when they tried to indict you over the video reminding U.S. military and intelligence personnel of their right and obligation to refuse unlawful orders. And as you point out, a grand jury did not indict you. So now Trump is doing this again. I mean, Senator, do you think that this is essentially personal?

Slotkin said, ‘Well, certainly, I’m, you know, triggering him in some way. I mean, I don’t know why he keeps name checking me from the Oval Office. I think the the American public sent a very clear signal on Tuesday night about him personally and his role in American politics about costs and corruption. And he wants to talk about anything but costs and corruption. And so I think he’s turning, trying to flip the script and focusing on other people instead of focusing on the message that was sort of generationally sent to him this last week. But, you know, I think it demonstrates, I guess I would say I’ve seen this move, but in other countries. Authoritarian leaders in places like Eastern Europe or in the Middle East often will target their political enemies for what they say. They’ll try to arrest them. They’ll put them in prison. And I think it’s a go to move for a crumbling, authoritarian government. And that’s what it feels like to me. He’s so desperate after the message that was sent that he’s just trying to say, look over here, look over here, and put the focus on someone else.”

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