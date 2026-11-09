Father of Polly Klaas: Newsom Commuting All Death Sentences ‘Heartbreaking’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom,” Marc Klaas, father of 12-year-old murder victim Polly Klaas, reacted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) announcement to commute all 548 death sentences in the state to life without parole is “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Klaas said, “Governor Newsom took this action in the face of of Californians historically supporting the death penalty. There have been plenty of ballot measures to try to eliminate the death penalty. And they all fell flat. That’s what the values of Californians are. The idea that he could circumvent the law like this, and unload something like this on on the people of California is unbelievable. Let’s remember who these guys are. I mean, Polly was having a slumber party with two of her girlfriends, and in the dead of night, this man came, and he kidnapped her, and he raped her, and he murdered her, and he threw her on a pile of garbage, and then abated authorities for two months. And this is just replicated 548 times.”

He added, “There’s Charles Ng, who murdered 11 women and tortured them. There’s Ramon Salcido, who murdered his entire family. And it just goes on and on and on and it’s just absolutely heartbreaking.”

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