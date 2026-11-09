Gingrich: ‘We Got Beat Because the American People Believed We Had Failed — This Is Not Complicated’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich offered his assessment of last week’s midterm elections, which led to Democrat majorities in the House and Senate.

Gingrich said voters’ message was simple: Republicans are seen as having failed the American people.

“So, Newt, let’s just jump right in,” host Larry Kudlow said. “I have been reading a couple of your columns, but you haven’t really been that specific. What do the Republicans do? I’m going to get to the Democrats in a second. But what do the Republicans do?”

Gingrich replied, “Well, look, I have thought a lot about this, and Callista and I were talking earlier today because she knew I was going to be on your show. I think my number-one message to Republicans is, relax, focus, and tell the truth. There are too many people scared. There are too many people holding their punches. There are too many — I like what Ron Johnson wants to do, not because it’s going to change whether or not John Thune is the leader, but because the Senate Republicans and the House Republicans both ought to start with a very simple premise. We got beaten badly. We got beat because the American people believed we had failed. This is not complicated. I have been through — as you know, I have been through these things on both sides. We had a pretty big election in ’94 that I led. John Boehner led a bigger election in 2010.”

“I first ran in ’74, during a brutal blue tsunami over Watergate,” he continued. “So I have been down this road. But if you don’t stop and be honest — and I include the White House in this. If you’re not prepared to say, something didn’t work, and we better try to learn from our customers — when your customers refuse to come to your store, and your customers refuse to buy your product, it’s not their job to figure out what went wrong. It’s your job, because they’re the customers. And I think the Republicans, frankly, right now don’t have the courage, they don’t have the focus, they don’t have the right level of anger. Right now, we are drifting towards the mid-1960s minority Republican mindset of playing tactical games, hanging out, raising money, playing golf, and being the minority. That’s a very dangerous place to be.”

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