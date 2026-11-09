GOP Rep. Alford: Iran War’s ‘Gone on Way Too Long’, Should ‘Finish the Job, and Come Home’

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) said that, with Iran, “it’s time to come home, finish the job, and come home. I wish that we had finished the job back in [the] Spring. But we gave them a memorandum of understanding,” and “It’s gone on way too long. I think it’s time to get out, secure the nuclear material, secure the Strait of Hormuz, and get out of there.”

Alford said, “I think Pete Hegseth has done a good job of managing this war. It’s gone on way too long. I think it’s time to get out, secure the nuclear material, secure the Strait of Hormuz, and get out of there. I think that’s what the American people were telling us last Tuesday.”

Alford added that he “would have hoped for regime change,” but “we have made significant dents in that, and hopefully, they will not be able to rear their head again. And should they rear their head, we have the capabilities, with our strike force, our bomber force, to make sure that it slows them down again.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas then asked, “You want the United States to pull out or stay?”

Alford responded, “I think it’s time to come home, finish the job, and come home. I wish that we had finished the job back in [the] Spring. But we gave them a memorandum of understanding, which they didn’t really understand, and so, here we are. It’s become very complicated, but if we can get out and make sure they never build a nuclear weapon with that material, and we open up the Strait of Hormuz, that is a win for the American people, bring them home.”

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