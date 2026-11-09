Massie: ‘High Probability’ Hegseth Won’t Be in Office in December

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said there is a “high probability” that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth won’t be in office by December 31 of this year.

Massie said, “I didn’t offer these articles of impeachment because I thoughtPete Hegseth was ineffective or because I disagreed with his policy. Now, both of those things may be true, but those aren’t the substance of these eight articles.”

He continued, “He has been effective. He was effective at killing 200 schoolchildren. He was effective at bombing fishing boats that may or may not have had people who were guilty of smuggling drugs. He’s been effective at waging an unconstitutional kidnapping in Venezuela. The president himself brags that they have captured this oil and that our companies, our corporations, are getting rich from the oil that they’ve captured, that Pete Hegseth helped to capture. I mean, he in some aspect, he has been effective. And that’s what we’re impeaching him for, his effectiveness in breaking the law and violating the Constitution.”

He added, “I still put it at a high probability that Pete Hegseth won’t make it until December 31 of this year.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “You don’t think he’ll make it until the end of the year?”

Massie said, “I think there’s a high probability he will not make it to the end of the year.”

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