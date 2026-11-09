Raskin on Line Between Oversight, Revenge: ‘There’s No Line’, ‘Line Is Essentially Between’ Before and After Tuesday

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) responded to a question on where the line is between oversight and retribution by saying that “there’s no line” And “The line is essentially between everything that happened on Tuesday after, from what happened before, because the entire Trump Department of Justice has been based on the principle of revenge and retribution against Donald Trump’s enemies.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar said, “So, as you mentioned, Congress has this oversight role, long has had. America is governed by rule of law, or supposed to be. But one person’s oversight can be another person’s retribution, and voters also make this distinction when they’re looking at how far this goes.”

Raskin then cut in to state, “Right you are.”

Keilar continued, “So, I want to ask you about this, because Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who is a Republican, who said that the morally and intellectually bankrupt GOP deserved to be rebuked by voters, also told me last night that the American people just delivered accountability. And he said that, while every Congress should examine corruption, the American people didn’t necessarily vote for retribution. So, where is that line, as you see it, between –,”

Raskin interrupted, “No, there’s no line. We’re all –.”

Keilar then finished her question by saying, “accountability and retribution?”

Raskin answered, “The line is essentially between everything that happened on Tuesday after, from what happened before, because the entire Trump Department of Justice has been based on the principle of revenge and retribution against Donald Trump’s enemies. 19 different grand juries have refused to bring charges against people that they wanted to bring charges against. We’re talking about James Comey, Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). It just happened the other day with Cassidy Hutchinson. It happened to one of my constituents, they tried to set up on the Reflecting Pool job. Again, nothing like this in American history has ever happened before. We’re not going to engage in any retribution. We’re not going to engage in any revenge. That’s not our vision of criminal justice, much less is it our vision of the legislative role. They’re projecting their complete public philosophy of the Justice Department onto us. We don’t engage in retribution and revenge. We uphold and defend the rule of law. If they engage in criminality, if they engage in corruption, they will be exposed and ferreted out. If they’re engaged in the rule of law, they’ve got nothing to worry about.”

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