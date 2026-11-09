Raskin: Worries from Dems We Spend Too Much Time Investigating ‘A Narrative the Media Is Trying to Drive’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed that concerns from newly-elected Democrats about spending the next two years investigating the Trump administration are “a narrative the media is trying to drive.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “It has been extraordinary, who they have investigated, no doubt. Adam Hamilton (D), though, who is a Sen.-elect from Kansas, like so many of the moderates who are now coming into the Senate or coming in to be your colleagues in the House, he said that he’ll be disappointed if he spends the first two years of his term investigating the Trump administration. This is something that we’re hearing from a lot of those Democrats who did come in.”

Raskin then cut in to say, “Yeah. Well, this is — that’s a narrative the media is trying to drive.”

Keilar responded, “Well, I’m just quoting him, right? So, this is what he said. So is he, are other Democrats going to be disappointed by the amount of time spent on investigations?”

Raskin answered, “No, because we have lots of committees. We’ve got a brilliant new class of Democratic representatives and senators coming in, and we’re going to be able to do it all. We’re going to be able to get Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act health insurance back to the American people. Millions of people have been thrown off of their health plans because of the actions of the Trump administration and their wretched, hideous bill. We’re going to be able to restore people’s benefits to food in the SNAP program. We’re going to be able to get rid of these ruinous 50% tariffs on Canada and on the rest of the world and bring — begin to bring prices down. If they’re all serious in running away from Donald Trump and not wanting to have anything to do with the Iran war anymore — beginning with JD Vance — then they can bring us a plan for how we can extricate from the mess that they’ve given us in Iran. We can work together on all those things. That will bring gas prices and diesel prices down. We can all work together. Corruption and affordability are really the same issue here with the Trump administration, as usually, they’ve been.”

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