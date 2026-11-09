Sanders: ‘Not Worried’ Stephen Miller Becoming White House Chief of Staff

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he is “not worried” about Stephen Miller becoming President Donald Trump’s new White House chief of staff.

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: Well, let me ask you, because of course, President Trump said, this week, that he would like to work with Democrats. He also just appointed Stephen Miller to be his new chief of staff. You have been critical of Stephen Miller, in the past. Do you think you can work with Stephen Miller? Is he the right person for the job?

SANDERS: Well, Donald Trump is the president. And I’ve said this before, Kristen. Trump is many things. I personally believe he is mentally unbalanced, erratic, but he’s not stupid, and he is a good politician. And I think, when Trump looks out in the world and he sees millions of people working for starvation wages, he might not be unsympathetic to raising the minimum wage to a living wage. He would love, I think, to take credit for doing what every other major country does, guaranteeing healthcare to all people. So I’m not worried about Miller. Do I think we can work with Trump? Maybe. I’m, by no means, guaranteeing it. But it is certainly worth the effort.