Texas Lt. Gov.-Elect: Need to Make Sure Law Enforcement ‘Not Aiding and Abetting ICE Here’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Texas Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin (D) called for an end to 287(g) agreements in the state and stated that “we need to make sure law enforcement is not aiding and abetting ICE here in Texas.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “Will the state begin to wind down its cooperation with ICE?”

Goodwin answered, “Possibly. So, we have these 287(g) agreements, which force our local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE. And, meanwhile, they aren’t protecting their communities the way that they need to. I think that we need to undo those 287(g) agreements and let local law enforcement take care of their communities. And ICE will carry out its duties, but we need to make sure law enforcement is not aiding and abetting ICE here in Texas.”

Vargas then said, “That sounds very similar to the sanctuary state policies of many blue states.”

Goodwin responded, “Well, we just want to treat people humanely.”

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