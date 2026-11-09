Whoopi Goldberg: Trump’s ‘Ability to Bamboozle the Country’ Is Done

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump’s “ability to bamboozle the country” is done.

Goldberg said, “Now, listen, this is a person who has disregarded people of color in this country for years. This is not something new that’s come up. It’s not a surprise to hear him say, oh, you know, well, this very soft and I have a new demeanor, voice. And then you hire Stephen Miller. You know, you are the part of the architecture of Project 2025. I, you know, you can be as soft spoken as you want to and and look like — I don’t believe anything you say, because what you do does not tell me that you received anything. He didn’t hear anything we said. He didn’t. And it’s okay because he didn’t need to hear it, okay? He’s not the one who’s going to make the changes.”

She added, “And yeah, you can you can suggest, listen, the days of people just taking you at your word because you believe it, and they’re going to believe, those days are done. That’s what the blue tsunami should have told you. Your ability to bamboozle the country, the people in the country. Those days are done, man. People see that you have no clothes and they don’t like seeing you naked.”

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