Dem Rep.-Elect McGuire: It’s Better to Work on Lowering Costs than Impeaching Hegseth, But Impeachment ‘Is Clear’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep.-elect Mike McGuire (D-CA) responded to a question on whether it would make more sense to focus on lowering costs than on an impeachment effort against Secretary Pete Hegseth that will likely fail in the Senate by saying, “I totally agree, but this is clear. This is a bipartisan effort.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “[H]ow does going through this exercise, when he almost certainly will not be convicted in the Senate, how does that actually help lower costs for people? Wouldn’t you be better off using that same energy towards trying to pass legislation to lower people’s costs?”

McGuire responded, “I totally agree, but this is clear. This is a bipartisan effort. As we’ve seen, Rep. Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Khanna (D-CA) have introduced those eight articles of impeachment. And let’s talk about costs and care, along with corruption. The Democrats are going to need to move with speed here on lowering costs for Americans, ending the illegal Iran war, ending the billionaire tax breaks, ending the tariff taxes that are costing Americans thousands of dollars. Democrats need to focus on care, on repealing the cuts to Medicaid. That’s going to kick 19 million Americans off their healthcare at the start of this year. Democrats have to focus on repealing the cuts to Medicare, along with the Affordable Care Act. And we need to focus on corruption. The American people have spoken loud and clear. On the issue of corruption, we need to hold Donald Trump accountable. The only one getting rich under this administration is the Trump family, worth about $5 billion more than they were just 18 months ago.”

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