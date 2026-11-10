Dem Rep. McGuire on Immigration Deal: ‘Not Going to Compromise on ICE’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep.-elect Mike McGuire (D-CA) responded to the prospect of a deal on immigration by saying that he’s “not going to compromise on ICE” and “We need comprehensive immigration reform. We need to advance a pathway to citizenship for millions of residents who are working day and night, paying their taxes, paying into Social Security. And we need to rein in ICE and hold ICE accountable.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “Are you interested in a deal on immigration? And is there anything you’d be willing to give the other side to bring some sort of deal home?”

McGuire answered, “I’m not going to compromise on ICE. Look, I think that — here’s what we need to do: We need comprehensive immigration reform. We need to advance a pathway to citizenship for millions of residents who are working day and night, paying their taxes, paying into Social Security. And we need to rein in ICE and hold ICE accountable. It can’t be one or the other. It has to be both. We heard from Donald Trump just earlier this week, who said that he’s gone too far on the immigration crackdown.”

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