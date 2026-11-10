FNC’s Hume: Trump Doesn’t Have Good Answer on Family Business Dealings

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said that President Donald Trump doesn’t really have a good answer on his family’s business dealings and how involved he is in them.

While discussing the President’s interview on “60 Minutes,” Hume said, “Well, the President’s in kind of a tight spot there. Because he says…his sons are running this business, and even though he’s a part owner, he has no say in the matter, and isn’t even aware of what they’re doing. And, of course, he might have a better answer if he were more aware or could admit to being more aware, but he can’t really do that. So, he’s sort of stuck there. And his answer on why he didn’t simply divest, and — because he’s rich as Croesus anyway, he never really answered that question.”

He continued, “So — and it was very well put to him by Ross Douthat, it reminded me a bit of you in the way he interviewed him, polite but penetrating. And I thought it was a good interview. I don’t think the President really has a good answer on this subject, really, he doesn’t.”

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