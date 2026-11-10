Kelly: Hegseth Has Been a Disaster, He ‘Botched this War in Iran’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “has been a disaster” adding “he botched this war in Iran.”

Kelly said, “Pete Hegseth has been a disaster as secretary of defense. He has botched this war in Iran. A war we should have never gotten into. He’s firing senior admirals and generals who are valuable members of the department, senior leadership.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Should he be impeached?”

Kelly said, “Yeah, I think he needs to go. He should have never had the job to begin with. He wasn’t qualified for the job. He should have been fired multiple times.”

He added, “What Representative Massie is getting at is that the secretary of defense has been a complete disaster. Many of those articles, I think six out of the eight are about him following illegal orders, which I find quite ironic. If Pete Hegseth would have just watched our video, listened to what we had to say, and maybe internalized it a little bit, he wouldn’t find himself in this situation. Those are Tom Massie’s articles, and he strongly backs this. And I think he’s right here that this secretary of defense has long surpassed his expiration date and he needs to go.”

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